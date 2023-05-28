METALS-Shanghai copper prices rise on US debt ceiling relief

May 29 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper prices rose on Monday, as risk sentiment improved after U.S. President Joe Biden and congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy agreed to suspend the government's debt ceiling.

The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 1.5% to 64,850 yuan ($9,382.10) a tonne, aluminium SAFcv1 advanced 1% to 18,045 yuan a tonne and zinc SZNcv1 climbed 2.1% to 19,375 yuan a tonne.

McCarthy and Biden forged an agreement on Saturday to avert an economically destabilising default to suspend the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling until 2025.

The deal will now have to passes through the narrowly divided Congress and, if approved, will prevent the U.S. government from defaulting on its debt.

SHFE nickel SNIcv1 decreased 0.9% to 159,750 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 eased 0.1% to 15,235 yuan a tonne, while tin SSNcv1 edged up 0.1% at 200,010 yuan a tonne.

The London Metal Exchange was closed for a public holiday.

SHFE copper inventories CU-STX-SGH fell to 86,177 tonnes on Friday, the lowest since Jan. 6. However, stockpiles of the metal in LME-approved warehouses MCUSTX-TOTAL rose to 97,725 tonnes on Thursday, their highest since November 2022.

Meanwhile, profits at China's industrial firms slumped in the first four months of 2023, official data showed on Saturday, as companies continued to struggle with margin pressures and soft demand amid a faltering economic recovery.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT) No major data/events expected

($1 = 6.9121 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.