METALS-Shanghai copper on track for longest monthly winning streak since 2009

Mai Nguyen Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/China Daily CDIC

Shanghai copper prices were set for their fifth straight monthly gain on Monday, the longest monthly winning streak in 11 years, on a strong rebound of the coronavirus-hit Chinese economy.

Manufacturing activities in China, the world's top consumer of copper, have been expanding every month since March, following a record contraction in February due to the outbreak.

Strong construction and infrastructure activities, buoyed by the Chinese government's stimulus programmes as well as a recovery in domestic consumption have fuelled copper demand in the world's second biggest economy.

The most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 0.6% to 52,040 yuan ($7,600.19) a tonne at 0320 GMT, up 0.7% on a monthly basis and is on track for its longest monthly winning streak since August 2009.

The London Metal Exchange was closed for a public holiday on Monday. Its benchmark three-month copper contract CMCU3 ended the month of August on Friday with a 4% gain, also the fifth straight month of increase.

* China's factory activity grew at a slower pace in August as floods across southwestern China disrupted production, but the services sector expanded at a solid rate in a boost to the economy as it continues to recover from the coronavirus shock.

* ShFE nickel SNIcv1 hit its highest since Nov. 15 at 121,550 yuan a tonne and was on track for its strongest monthly gain in a year.

* Asian shares notched a 29-month high as investors wagered monetary and fiscal policies globally would stay super stimulatory, while an upbeat reading on China's service sector augured well for continued recovery there. MKTS/GLOB DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1200 Germany CPI, HICP Prelim YY Aug

1200 India GDP Quarterly YY Q1

($1 = 6.8472 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +6568703518; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

