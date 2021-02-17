METALS-Shanghai copper near decade high on demand optimism

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Copper prices jumped on Thursday to their highest in nearly a decade as top metals consumer China returned from a week-long Lunar New Year holiday, with brightening demand prospects and supply concerns underpinning the market.

Upbeat U.S. data, including retail sales, signs that the Federal Reserve will maintain its accommodative stance, and hopes for further U.S. stimulus bolstered expectations of a swift global recovery from the pandemic.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose as much as 2.1% to $8,565 a tonne in early Asia trade, its strongest since April 2012, resuming its rally after a modest pullback in the previous session.

The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 gained as much as 4.7% to 62,870 yuan ($9,747.29) a tonne, a level not seen since September 2011.

Other industrial metals also advanced, with Shanghai zinc and tin up by more than 4% by 0300 GMT.

FUNDAMENTALS

* U.S. retail sales posted the largest gain in seven months in January, after households received additional pandemic relief money from the government.

* Fed officials said they were still prepared to keep their easy monetary policy on track to help heal a job market hit by the pandemic.

* Chinese shares rose in early trade on Thursday amid renewed optimism for an acceleration in global economic growth, but other Asian markets were hit by profit-taking. MKTS/GLOB

