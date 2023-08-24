METALS-Shanghai copper near 3-week high on China demand hopes

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper hit near three-week highs on Thursday, buoyed by hopes of demand pick up as top consumer China is about to enter a traditional peak season.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose as much as 0.6% to 69,490 yuan ($9,556.88) per metric ton, its highest since Aug. 4.

Low inventory in exchange warehouses also lent support to prices, while data from the International Copper Study Group showed firm apparent demand in China in January-June.

China's Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN rose to $48 a ton, the highest since July 7, indicating rising demand for imported copper.

Stagnated economic data from the United States and Europe eased pressure on the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise rates, softening the dollar and making commodities traded in the greenback cheaper to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 0.1% to $8,441.50 a ton by 0412 GMT, on profit-taking after the contract hit its highest since Aug. 10 on Wednesday.

SHFE lead SPBcv1 hit a more than 17-month peak of 16,565 yuan a ton, on fear of a shortage of readily available inventory that can be delivered against large short positions.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 eased 0.3% to 18,655 yuan a ton, tin SSNcv1 shed 0.4% to 218,180 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 rose 0.2% to 168,390 yuan and zinc SZNcv1 climbed 1.4% to 20,485 yuan.

LME aluminium CMAL3 dipped 0.1% to $2,178.50 a ton, nickel CMNI3 dropped 0.9% to $20,775, lead CMPB3 eased 0.3% to $2,180.50, tin CMSN3 edged down 0.1% at $26,100, while zinc CMZN3 rose 0.4% to $2,381.

($1 = 7.2712 yuan)

Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Rashmi Aich

