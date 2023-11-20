METALS-Shanghai copper near 2-month high on weak dollar, China demand hope

Updates prices, adds quotes

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper prices rose to their highest in nearly two months on a softer dollar and expectations of improving demand after China promised support to the country's property sector.

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 0.2% to 67,950 yuan ($9,422.97) a ton. Earlier in the session, it hit 68,070 yuan, a level unseen since Sept. 21.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 advanced 0.8% to $8,331 per metric ton by 0547 GMT, having hit $8,344.50 earlier in the session, the highest since Sept. 29.

The dollar slid to a two-month low as traders reaffirmed their belief that U.S. rates have peaked and turned their attention to when the Federal Reserve could begin cutting rates.

A softer dollar makes base metals' prices traded in the greenback relatively cheaper to holders of other currencies.

Meanwhile, China's central bank and financial regulators pledged on Friday to ensure financing support for the property sector and to work together to resolve local government debt risks.

The real estate sector accounts for a large portion of consumption for copper and other base metals. A boost to the property sector is likely to support metals demand.

"The pivot in the rate expectation and China's stimulus just keep piling on... Demand for China-related commodities will go up," said a metals trader.

"It's up, up and away because shorts will need to cover and have been covering. Each time a new short happens, they'll cover (it) as well. Today the stops have already occurred," the trader added.

LME aluminium CMAL3 advanced 1.3% to $2,236.50 a ton, nickel CMNI3 increased 0.5% to $16,980, zinc CMZN3 climbed 1% to $2,579.50, tin CMSN3 edged up 0.5% to $24,985, while lead CMPB3 was flat at $2,294.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.6% to 18,980 yuan a ton, lead SPBcv1 advanced 0.6% to 17,070 yuan, while nickel SNIcv1 fell 1.3% to 135,020 yuan, while tin SSNcv1 fell 1.9% to 209,220 yuan and zinc SZNcv1eased 0.1% to 21,415 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 7.2111 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sohini Goswami and Eileen Soreng)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.