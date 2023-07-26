METALS-Shanghai copper hits two-week high; London prices ease ahead of Fed outcome

Rewrites, adds comments, and updates prices

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - Copper prices in Shanghai climbed on Wednesday to their highest in more than two weeks, aided by brighter demand perspective from top consumer China, while London metals eased ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision due later in the day.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was up 0.5% at 69,150 yuan ($9,664.71) per metric ton, as of 0402 GMT, its highest since July 11.

Investors hoped to see better demand of the metal as China's top leaders pledged on Monday to ramp up policy support for the economy.

Power and air-conditioning sectors will be the main drivers of copper demand, Li Ye, an analyst at Shenyin & Wanguo Futures said in a note, adding that weakness in auto and property sectors is likely to last in the near term.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 slid 0.6% at $8,622.50 per metric ton, reversing gains in the previous session.

Most market participants expect the Fed to deliver a 25-basis-point rate hike when the meeting concludes on Wednesday, and will be closely looking for any clues on future rate path.

The dollar index =USD ticked higher, adding pressure on copper prices as a stronger dollar makes the greenback-priced metal less affordable for buyers holding other currencies.

LME aluminium CMAL3 shed 0.3% at $2,232.50 a metric ton, tin CMSN3 lost 1.3% to $28,535, zinc CMZN3 moved 0.7% lower to $2,471, lead CMPB3 was down 0.7% at $2,163.50, and nickel CMNI3 fell 1.1% to $22,210.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 dipped 0.1% to 18,305 yuan a metric ton, tin SSNcv1 slipped 0.7% to 232,080 yuan, lead SPBcv1 slipped 0.6% to 16,020 yuan, while zinc SZNcv1 rose 1.1% to 20,515 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 climbed 1.1% to 172,880 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 7.1549 yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.