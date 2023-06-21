METALS-Shanghai copper hits two-month peak on tight supply

Recasts, updates prices

BEIJING, June 21 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper prices hit a two-month high on Wednesday, thanks to tight supply and better demand in China, while more stimulus from the world's top metals consumer lent some support to demand outlook.

The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 climbed 0.9% to 69,160 yuan ($9,613.70) per metric tonne, as of 0418 GMT, hitting its highest since April 20.

Chinese markets will be closed on Thursday and Friday for holidays.

Higher offers amid tight supply in the spot market lifted copper premium to an eight-month high of 640 yuan a tonne. SMM-CU-PND

Supply has tightened because of recent unfavorable import conditions, partly due to a weakening yuan, traders said.

A weaker yuan makes it more costly to buy the greenback-priced metal.

Market participants expect to see some more copper exports from China, which is traditionally a buyer of the metal.

The heat wave this summer boosted copper demand from air conditioning producers, with operation rates for copper tube producers at a near three year high, according to a survey by the Shanghai Metals Market.

China on Wednesday announced an extension of a purchase tax break on new energy vehicles, a bright spot for copper and aluminium demand growth.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.4% at $8,586 per tonne.

Investors are awaiting for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's appearance before Congress later in the day for further policy cues.

LME aluminium CMAL3 gained 0.2% at $2,235 a ton, tin CMSN3 moved up 0.6% to $27,000, zinc CMZN3 rose 1% to $2,383, nickel CMNI3 nudged up 0.1% to $22,065, while lead CMPB3 eased 0.3% to $2,139.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 nudged 0.1% up to 18,490 yuan a ton, tin SSNcv1 ticked up 1% to 219,380 yuan, lead SPBcv1 gained 0.5% to 15,595 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 trimmed 0.1% to 168,260 yuan, and zinc SZNcv1 slid 0.3% to 20,240 yuan.

($1 = 7.1924 Chinese yuan)

($1 = 7.1939 Chinese yuan renminbi)

