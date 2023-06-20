METALS-Shanghai copper hits two-month peak on tight supply

BEIJING, June 21 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper prices rose to a two-month high on Wednesday, underpinned by tightening supplies ahead of a long weekend in key consumer China.

The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 climbed 0.9% to 69,160 yuan ($9,615.71) per metric tonne, as of 0157 GMT, hitting its highest since April 20. Chinese markets will be closed on Thursday and Friday for holidays.

Higher offers amid tight supply in the spot market lifted copper premium to an eight-month high of 640 yuan a tonne. SMM-CU-PND

Supply has tightened because of recent unfavorable import conditions, partly due to a weakening yuan, traders said.

A weaker yuan makes it more costly to buy the greenback-priced metal.

SHFE copper stocks CU-STX-SGH stood at 61,090 tonnes last Friday, having dropped 70% from a February peak.

Market participants expect to see some more copper exports from China, which is traditionally a buyer of the metal.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.3% at $8,572 per tonne.

The dollar held firm following surprisingly strong U.S. housing data, while investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's appearance before Congress later in the day for further policy cues.

LME aluminium CMAL3 gained 0.2% at $2,235 a tonne, tin CMSN3 moved up 0.5% to $26,975, zinc CMZN3 rose 1.4% to $2,392, nickel CMNI3 nudged up 0.1% to $22,060, while lead CMPB3 eased 0.2% to $2,139.50.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 climbed 0.4% to 18,560 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 was unchanged at 20,290 yuan, lead SPBcv1 gained 0.5% to 15,585 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 was little moved at 168,420 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 ticked up 0.4% to 218,160 yuan.

($1 = 7.1924 Chinese yuan)

