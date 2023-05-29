METALS-Shanghai copper hits one-week high on US debt deal

By Mai Nguyen

May 29 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper prices rose to their highest in a week on Monday on improved risk sentiment following an agreement to suspend the U.S. government's debt ceiling.

The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 2.1% to 65,210 yuan ($9,434.18) a tonne, having climbed to as high as 65,350 yuan a tonne earlier in the session, a level unseen in a week.

U.S. President Joe Biden and congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy forged an agreement on Saturday to avert an economically destabilising default to suspend the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling until 2025.

The deal will now have to pass through the narrowly divided Congress and, if approved, will prevent the U.S. government from defaulting on its debt.

Market worries have eased following the agreement, Jinrui Futures said in a note.

But the recovery pace of the economy in China, the top consumer of metals, is gradually slowing, and overall macro sentiment is bearish, limiting support for copper, it added.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 advanced 0.9% to 18,025 yuan a tonne and zinc SZNcv1 climbed 2.4% to 19,420 yuan a tonne.

SHFE nickel SNIcv1advanced 0.6% to 162,140 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 eased 0.1% to 15,240 yuan a tonne, while tin SSNcv1 jumped 4.2% to 208,210 yuan a tonne.

The London Metal Exchange was closed for a public holiday.

SHFE copper inventories CU-STX-SGH fell to 86,177 tonnes on Friday, the lowest since Jan. 6. However, stockpiles of the metal in LME-approved warehouses MCUSTX-TOTAL rose to 97,725 tonnes on Thursday, their highest since November 2022.

Meanwhile, profits at China's industrial firms slumped in the first four months of 2023, official data showed on Saturday, as companies continued to struggle with margin pressures and soft demand amid a faltering economic recovery.

($1 = 6.9121 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Jason Neely)

