Commodities

METALS-Shanghai copper hits near six-week low on policy tightening worry

Contributor
Mai Nguyen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KHAM

Shanghai copper prices fell to their lowest in nearly six weeks on Friday and they were on track for a weekly decline, as upbeat U.S. jobs data fuelled fears of policy tightening.

HANOI, June 4 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper prices fell to their lowest in nearly six weeks on Friday and they were on track for a weekly decline, as upbeat U.S. jobs data fuelled fears of policy tightening.

The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 dropped as much as 3.6% to 70,470 yuan ($11,004.75) a tonne, the lowest since April 26.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rebounded 0.4% to $9,825 a tonne by 0131 GMT, having tumbled as much as 3.8% in the previous session. The contract was down 4.3% on a weekly basis, on track for the biggest weekly fall since September 2020.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped below 400,000 last week for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started more than a year ago, pointing to strengthening labor market conditions.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME nickel CMNI3 fell 0.5% to $17,800 a tonne, lead CMPB3 declined 0.5% to $2,163 a tonne while ShFE nickel SNIcv1 shed 2.5% to 130,570 yuan a tonne, ShFE zinc SZNcv1 dropped 2.6% to 22,395 yuan a tonne.

* Output of primary aluminium in China will increase until 2024, after which secondary, or recycled metal will start to claim a bigger share of plateauing consumption, state-backed research house Antaike said.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar was perched near multi-week highs, basking in its biggest gains in about a month after robust jobs data threw investors' focus on to the strength of the U.S. recovery and on the possibility of it driving policy tightening. FRX/ DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1230 US Non-Farm Payrolls May

1230 US Unemployment Rate May

1230 US Average Earnings YY May

1400 US Factory Orders MM April

($1 = 6.4036 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +842438259623; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular