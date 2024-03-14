METALS-Shanghai copper hits near 3-year high as Chinese smelters agree on output curb

Updates prices as of 0746 GMT

BEIJING/HANOI, March 14 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper prices rallied to a near three-year high on Thursday, buoyed by expectations of lower supply as Chinese producers agreed tp cut output, while London copper eased amid a firm U.S. dollar.

The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) SCFcv1 jumped as much as 3.5% to hit its highest since May 2021 in early trade. It then pared some gains and closed day-time trade 2.2% higher at 71,570 yuan ($9,949.81).

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3, however, eased 0.5% to $8,875 by 0746 GMT, having surged to its highest in nearly 11 months.

Mine disruptions and vast global smelting capacity expansion have led to shortages of copper ore, resulting in China's biggest copper smelters agreeing to cut output at some loss-making plants, while adjusting maintenance plans and postponing new projects.

China produced 13 million metric tons of refined copper last year, or 47% of the global output, data from the World Bureau of Metal Statistics showed. It is also the world's biggest copper consumer.

Analysts had forecast that the fees to process copper concentrate could rebound in the second quarter, the seasonal peak of Chinese smelting maintenance.

The dollar index =USD nudged up as traders awaited more data from the world's largest economy for clues on the direction of Federal Reserve policy.

LME aluminium CMAL3dipped 0.1% to $2,262.50 a ton, nickel CMNI3 eased 0.7% to $18,210, zinc CMZN3 slid 0.2% to $2,570.50, lead CMPB3 lost 0.3% to $2,163.50, and tin CMSN3 moved 0.6% higher to $28,220.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 slipped 0.3% at 19,150 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 declined 0.8% to 140,280 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 climbed 0.3% to 21,410 yuan, lead SPBcv1 shed 0.1% to 16,275 yuan and tin SSNcv1 jumped 2.1% to 224,160 yuan.

($1 = 7.1931 Chinese yuan renminbi)

