METALS-Shanghai copper hits 7-week high on demand expectations, tight supplies

BEIJING, June 14 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper prices rallied on Wednesday to a seven-week peak, underpinned by a brighter demand outlook and supply tightness in top consumer China, with a weaker U.S. dollar lending support.

The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was up 1.4% at 67,950 yuan ($9,486.78) per metric ton by 0527 GMT, its highest since April 25.

Investors are eyeing more stimulus from China to boost its economy after its central bank cut short-term borrowing costs for the first time in 10 months on Tuesday, which signaled a potential rise in demand for industrial metals.

The London Metal Exchange CMCU3 retreated 0.2% to $8,439.50 per metric ton, having hit an one-month high in the previous session.

In China, refined copper output slid 1.2% month-on-month in May to 958,800 metric tons, according to Shanghai Metals Market, as some smelters entered maintenance.

That, coupled with recently lowered import activities due to unfavorable market conditions, raised concerns of further supply tightness.

Meanwhile, the dollar hovered around a three-week low on Wednesday, after the smallest annual increase in inflation last month in more than two years supported expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will skip an interest rate hike.

A weaker dollar makes copper more attractive for buyers of the greenback-priced commodity.

LME aluminium CMAL3 gained 0.7% to $2,248 a metric tonne, zinc CMZN3 added 1.3% to $2,412.50, tin CMSN3 gained 0.5% to $26,185, lead CMPB3 little moved at $2,080.50, and nickel CMNI3 rose 1.8% to $22,340.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 climbed 1.5% to 18,495 yuan a metric tonne, zinc SZNcv1 rose 2.4% to 20,165 yuan, lead SPBcv1 edged 0.3% up to 15,345 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 jumped 5.9% to 170,650 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 ticked up 1.4% to 212,720 yuan.

($1 = 7.1626 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton;; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Varun H K)

