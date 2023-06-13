METALS-Shanghai copper hits 7-week high on demand expectations

News & Insights

June 13, 2023

Written by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton for Reuters

BEIJING, June 14 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper prices rose on Wednesday to a seven-week high, with the demand outlook buoyed by China's latest economic support and a subdued dollar amid expectations of an interest rate hike pause by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was up 1.4% at 67,920 yuan ($9,478.49) per metric tonne by 0138 GMT, its highest since April 25.

China's central bank's decision to cut short-term borrowing costs for the first time in 10 months came as the latest move by the country to support its economy, signalling potentially a rise in demand for industrial metals.

Upbeat sentiment sent three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 to a one-month high in the previous session, while the contract retreated 0.1% to $8,448 per metric tonne.

The dollar hovered around a three-week low on Wednesday, after the smallest annual increase in inflation last month in more than two years supported expectations that the Fed will pause rate hikes at its two-day meeting ending on Wednesday.

In China, refined copper output declined month-on-month in May because of smelters' maintenance. That, coupled with lower imports due to unfavorable market conditions, raised concerns of further supply tightness.

LME aluminium CMAL3 gained 0.3% to $2,237.50 a metric tonne, zinc CMZN3 added 0.3% to $2,237.50, while tin CMSN3 dipped 0.2% to $26,025, lead CMPB3 nudged down 0.1% to $2,078, and nickel CMNI3 dipped 0.2% to $21,915.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 climbed 0.9% to 18,390 yuan a metric tonne, zinc SZNcv1 rose 1.4% to 19,960 yuan, lead SPBcv1 edged 0.2% up to 15,330 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 jumped 3.4% to 166,650 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 ticked up 0.8% to 211,430 yuan.

($1 = 7.1657 yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton;; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

