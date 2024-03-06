METALS-Shanghai copper hits 5-week high on Fed rate-cuts hopes

March 7 (Reuters) - Copper prices in Shanghai climbed five-week highs on Thursday, supported by the prospect of a U.S. rate cut this year, while an output cut in South Korea also helped zinc hit a five-week high.

The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 0.5% to 69,350 yuan ($9,635.69) a metric ton by 0321 GMT. Earlier in the session, it hit 69,580 yuan, its highest since Feb. 1.

Prices were supported by the reassurance from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the central bank would likely cut rates in the coming months, which could lead to an improvement in economic activities and better metals demand.

Top consumer China imported 902,000 tons of unwrought copper in the first two months of this year, up 2.6% from a year ago.

Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN rose to $60 a ton on Wednesday, the highest since Jan. 19, indicating improving appetite for copper import into China.

However, three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 0.2% to $8,557 a ton, retreating from Wednesday's gain, as uncertainty over demand and the lack of details on Chinese stimulus measures weighed.

SHFE zinc SZNcv1 climbed as much as 1.3% to 21,030 yuan, the highest since Feb. 1. LME zinc CMZN3 was flat at $2,494.50 on Thursday, but it surged to the highest since Feb. 1 in the previous session.

The zinc price rally was fuelled by a 20% production cut at Young Poong Corp 000670.KS's Seokpo smelter in South Korea.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 edged up 0.2% at 19,070 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 increased 0.2% to 135,880 yuan, lead SPBcv1 was up 0.3% at 16,060 yuan and tin SSNcv1 rose 1.2% to 221,350 yuan.

LME aluminium CMAL3 eased 0.2% to $2,231.50 a ton, nickel CMNI3 declined 0.4% to $17,650, zinc CMZN3 edged down 0.1% at $2,491.50, while lead CMPB3 rose 0.7% to $2,079, and tin CMSN3 advanced 0.1% to $27,220.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT)

0700

Germany

Industrial Orders MM, Consumer Goods

Jan

0700

Germany

Manufacturing O/P Current Price

Jan

0700

UK

Halifax House Prices MM, YY

Feb

0745

France

Reserve Assets Total

Feb

1315

Euro Zone

ECB Financing, Deposit Rates

March

1330

US

International Trade $

Jan

1330

US

Initial Jobless Claim

weekly

1345

Germany

Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB

1500

US

Fed Chair Jerome Powell delivers semiannual monetary policy testimony before the Senate Banking Committee

1700

US

Fed issues quarterly financial accounts of the United States

($1 = 7.1972 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.