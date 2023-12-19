METALS-Shanghai copper gains on tighter supply, weaker dollar

BEIJING, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper prices climbed on Wednesday after a two-session slide, with tighter global inventories, mine supply disruptions and a weaker U.S. dollar supporting the market.

The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was up 0.6% at 68,920 yuan ($9,667.96) per metric ton as of 0132 GMT. Earlier in the day, it rose as much as 1.2% to touch a three-month high of 69,270 yuan.

The Shanghai market followed a rally in London prices on Tuesday amid mine closures and falling stocks in warehouses approved by the London Metal Exchange (LME).

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.1% at $8,587 per ton, having risen 1.3% previously.

Also lending support to the market was a weaker dollar, as traders continued to sell the currency on bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will soon begin cutting interest rates, and ahead of inflation data due later this week.

LME aluminium CMAL3 added 0.2% to $2,267 a ton, while nickel CMNI3 declined 0.3% to $16,700, zinc CMZN3 shed 0.4% to $2,572.50, lead CMPB3 nudged 0.2% lower to $2,068, and tin CMSN3 slid 0.4% to $25,045.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 was up 0.1% at 18,945 yuan a ton, zinc SZNcv1 rose 1% to 21,055 yuan, tin SSNcv1 gained 0.3% to 208,310 yuan, lead SPBcv1 slipped 0.2% to 15,635 yuan, while nickel SNIcv1 was little moved at 131,170 yuan.

($1 = 7.1287 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

