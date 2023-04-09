METALS-Shanghai copper edges higher; stronger dollar limits gains

NEW DELHI, April 10 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper prices rose marginally higher on Monday as expectations of improved Chinese demand lent support, although trade was quiet as European markets were closed due to the Easter holiday.

A stronger dollar, however, kept gains in check after U.S. jobs data on Friday underscored a tight labour market, firming up expectations that the Federal Reserve will again raise interest rates at its meeting next month.

The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was up 0.16% to 68,700 yuan ($9,991.27) a tonne as of 0235 GMT.

Friday's data showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased 236,000 in March, in line with forecasts of 239,000. Data for February was revised higher to show 326,000 jobs were added instead of 311,000 as previously reported.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 edged up 0.21% to 18,680 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 was up 0.61% to 22,220 yuan, tin SSNcv1 was down 2.66% to 191,180 yuan, and nickel SNIcv1 eased 0.03% to 176,980 yuan a tonne, while lead SPBcv1 added 0.07% to 15,305 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

The 2023 Spring Meetings of the World Bank and

the International Monetary Fund take place in Washington D.C. (to Apr. 16)

($1 = 6.8777 yuan)

($1 = 6.8760 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.