METALS-Shanghai copper eases as China sticks to strict pandemic policy

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper futures prices fell on Tuesday, as recent jump in prices deterred demand while investor hopes of an economy rebound faded after top consumer China reaffirmed its stance on strict zero-COVID policy.

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) SCFcv1 was down 0.3% at 65,370 yuan ($9,029.01) a tonne, as of 0325 GMT, while three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 rose 0.2% to $7,928.50 a tonne.

London copper prices jumped 7.3% last week, its best weekly gain since March, on hopes that China would ease its strict COVID-19 curbs, which could release economic growth and metals demand.

The price increase was exacerbated by low inventories in global warehouses, especially in China, where stockpiles in SHFE and bonded warehouses have been depleting to near record low levels.

Chinese authorities, however, reaffirmed its stance on stringent restrictions to control coronavirus outbreaks, causing metals prices to retreat.

Poor economic data from China on Monday also dented risk sentiment and appetite for metals, while a firmer dollar made greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

LME aluminium CMAL3 edged down 0.4% to $2,328 a tonne, lead CMPB3 dropped 0.8% to $2,020.50 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 declined 0.7% to $2,866.50 a tonne, while tin CMSN3 rose 0.5% to $19,035 a tonne.

SHFE tin SSNcv1 climbed 1.4% to 167,600 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 fell 1.7% to 189,810 yuan a tonne, aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.4% to 18,410 yuan a tonne and lead SPBcv1 edged up 0.1% to 15,190 yuan a tonne.

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +842438259623; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

