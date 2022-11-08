METALS-Shanghai copper eases as China COVID policy dampens sentiment

Adds details, updates prices

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper futures prices fell on Tuesday as higher prices and fading hopes of top consumer China easing its strict zero-COVID policy dented trader sentiment.

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) SCFcv1 was down 0.4% at 65,320 yuan ($9,015.25) a tonne, as of 0625 GMT, while three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 was almost flat at $7,912.50 a tonne.

London copper prices jumped 7.3% last week, their best weekly gain since March, while SHFE copper hit its highest since June 20 on Monday, amid hopes that China would ease its strict COVID-19 curbs, which could boost metals demand.

The price increase was exacerbated by low inventories in global warehouses, especially in China, where stockpiles in SHFE and bonded warehouses have been depleting to near record low levels.

Chinese authorities, however, reaffirmed its stance on stringent restrictions to control coronavirus outbreaks, causing metals prices to retreat.

Poor economic data from China on Monday also dented risk sentiment and appetite for metals, while a firmer dollar made greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

LME aluminium CMAL3 edged down 0.6% to $2,324 a tonne, lead CMPB3 dropped 0.9% to $2,019 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 declined 1.1% to $2,855 a tonne, while tin CMSN3 rose 0.5% to $19,040 a tonne.

SHFE tin SSNcv1 climbed 1.2% to 167,230 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 fell 1% to 191,160 yuan a tonne, aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.4% to 18,425 yuan a tonne and lead SPBcv1 edged down 0.1% to 15,155 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 7.2455 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +842438259623; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

