METALS-Shanghai copper climbs to a two-week high

BEIJING, May 9 (Reuters) - Prices of copper in Shanghai hit a two-week peak on Tuesday, supported by thin inventories in the world's top consumer, while further gains were capped by demand uncertainty.

The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 ticked up 0.5% to 67,370 yuan ($9,746.68) a tonne as of 0158 GMT, extending gains from the previous session. The contract was at its highest level since April 25.

Inventories of the metal in SHFE warehouses CU-STX-SGH were at a near four-month low. That coupled with expectations of slower domestic output growth in the following months due to smelters' regular maintenance.

Also weighing on the sentiment was a hazy demand outlook as copper consumption in China from power, property and transportation has yet to show any strong recovery.

The dollar inched higher on Tuesday after a loans survey revealed that credit conditions in the United States were less gloomy than expected, while the pound flirted with a one-year peak ahead of this week's Bank of England policy meeting.

A stronger dollar makes it less attractive for non-dollar holders to buy the greenback-priced commodity.

Investors are also awaiting U.S. inflation data later this week to get clarity on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 slid 1% to 18,250 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 dipped 0.1% to 21,415 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 shed 0.3% to 15,245 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 fell 1.2% to 182,500 yuan a tonne, while tin SSNcv1 was 0.8% higher at 209,890 yuan a tonne.

The London Metal Exchange was closed on Monday due to a public holiday.

($1 = 6.9121 Chinese yuan renminbi)

