News & Insights

Commodities

METALS-Shanghai copper climbs to a two-week high

Credit: REUTERS/KHAM

May 08, 2023 — 10:09 pm EDT

Written by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, May 9 (Reuters) - Prices of copper in Shanghai hit a two-week peak on Tuesday, supported by thin inventories in the world's top consumer, while further gains were capped by demand uncertainty.

The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 ticked up 0.5% to 67,370 yuan ($9,746.68) a tonne as of 0158 GMT, extending gains from the previous session. The contract was at its highest level since April 25.

Inventories of the metal in SHFE warehouses CU-STX-SGH were at a near four-month low. That coupled with expectations of slower domestic output growth in the following months due to smelters' regular maintenance.

Also weighing on the sentiment was a hazy demand outlook as copper consumption in China from power, property and transportation has yet to show any strong recovery.

The dollar inched higher on Tuesday after a loans survey revealed that credit conditions in the United States were less gloomy than expected, while the pound flirted with a one-year peak ahead of this week's Bank of England policy meeting.

A stronger dollar makes it less attractive for non-dollar holders to buy the greenback-priced commodity.

Investors are also awaiting U.S. inflation data later this week to get clarity on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 slid 1% to 18,250 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 dipped 0.1% to 21,415 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 shed 0.3% to 15,245 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 fell 1.2% to 182,500 yuan a tonne, while tin SSNcv1 was 0.8% higher at 209,890 yuan a tonne.

The London Metal Exchange was closed on Monday due to a public holiday.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 6.9121 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.