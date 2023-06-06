METALS-Shanghai copper climbs near 4-week high on stimulus hopes

By Mai Nguyen

June 6 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper prices hit their highest in nearly four weeks amid a drop in inventory and on hopes thatChina will announce more economic support measures that will boost metals demand.

The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 climbed as much as 1.3% to 66,870 yuan ($9,405.99) a tonne, the highest level since May 11, before easing to 66,640 yuan a tonne at 0608 GMT, up 1%.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3eased 0.1% to $8,223.50 a tonne, while nickel CMNI3 increased 0.6% to $21,015 a tonne and zinc CMZN3 rose 1.4% to $2,320 a tonne.

China will likely further cut banks' reserve ratio and interest rates in the second half of this year to support the economy, the China Securities Journal reported, citing policy advisors and economists.

Investors also hoped that Beijing would roll out supportive measures soon to bolster the embattled property sector, which consumes a vast amount of metals.

Meanwhile, LME on-warrant copper inventory MCUSTX-TOTAL dropped 19.9% on Friday, the biggest daily slump since October 2022, latest data showed.

SHFE copper inventories CU-STX-SGH were at 86,648 tonnes, 66% lower than late February.

"Signs of tight supply re-emerged on the London Metal Exchange... Tax breaks for high-end manufacturing companies are also being planned," said ANZ analysts in a note, adding that limited economic package to boost consumption of electric vehicles in China also supported prices.

LME lead CMPB3 was up 0.3% at $2,034 a tonne, tin CMSN3 increased 0.2% to $25,605 a tonne, while aluminium CMAL3 fell 0.4% to $2,235.50 a tonne.

SHFE nickel SNIcv1dipped 0.2% to 159,320 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 increased 1.4% to 19,495 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1was almost flat at 208,870 yuan a tonne, and aluminium SAFcv1 fell 0.7% to 18,150 yuan a tonne.

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Sohini Goswami)

