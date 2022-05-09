METALS-Shanghai copper, aluminium slip on demand concerns

May 10 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper and aluminium prices fell on Tuesday on worries that higher interest rates globally and COVID-19 lockdowns in top metals consumer China will hurt global economic growth and metals demand.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was down 0.4% at 71,400 yuan ($10,594.26) as of 0214 GMT, while ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 0.6% to 19,665 yuan ($2,917.87).

* Benchmark three-month copper CMCU3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.3% at $9,265 a tonne, after falling to its lowest since Dec. 15 on Monday.

* China's two largest cities tightened COVID-19 curbs on Monday, fuelling public angst and even questions about the legality of its uncompromising battle with the virus that has battered the world's second largest economy.

* Central banks in the United States, Britain and Australia raised interest rates last week to fight soaring inflation.

* Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said he expects the U.S. central bank to deliver two or three more half-percentage-point interest rate hikes but won't need to use anything bigger, noting some hopeful signs on inflation.

* The dollar held firm near a 20-year high against its rivals, making greenback-denominated metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies. FRX/

* Chile, the world's top copper producer, saw exports of the red metal reach $4.04 billion in April, the Andean country's central bank said.

* China's refined tin output from major smelters surged 14.4% in April from the previous month, state-backed research house Antaike said on Monday, as most companies resumed production after maintenance.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares tumbled to their lowest in nearly two years on Tuesday as investors shed riskier assets on worries about higher interest rates and their impact on economic growth, while the dollar held near 20-year highs. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0900 Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment May

0900 Germany ZEW Current Conditions May

($1 = 6.7395 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

