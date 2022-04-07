METALS-Shanghai base metals fall on worries over COVID curbs, hawkish Fed

By Brijesh Patel

April 7 (Reuters) - Shanghai base metals fell on Thursday, with aluminium dropping more than 3% to a three-week low, as COVID-19 restrictions in top consumer China and prospects of bigger U.S. rate hikes fuelled worries about a slowdown in global economic growth.

The most-traded May aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SAFcv1 slipped 3.1% to 21,895 yuan ($3,441.69) a tonne, as of 0530 GMT, while copper SCFcv1 was down 0.5% at 73,380 yuan ($11,534.65) a tonne.

ShFE nickel SNIcv1 fell 1.5%, zinc SZNcv1 was down 0.8% and tin SSNcv1 declined 2%.

"The move lower in Shanghai aluminium prices may be as simple as the global market digesting the prospect of a more aggressive Federal Reserve response," said Thomas Westwater, an analyst at DailyFX.

"Given already high prices and renewed growth concerns around central bank tightening, I'd say we could expect volatility to continue. Speculators may see this as a time to take some profits and reposition."

Shanghai on Wednesday made concessions on an unpopular COVID isolation policy that has separated children from their parents and sparked a public outcry, but extended a citywide lockdown that has left some residents struggling to buy food.

Meanwhile, the dollar held near a two-year high on hawkish comments from Fed officials, making greenback-denominated metals more expensive to buyers using other currencies. USD/

In London, LME aluminium CMAL3 was down 0.2% at $3,436 a tonne, copper CMCU3 fell 0.3% to $10,277, lead CMPB3 eased 0.3% to $2,407, zinc CMZN3 fell 0.9% to $4,237 and tin CMSN3 was 0.4% lower at $43,680.

Russian aluminium giant Rusal, whose global operations have been hobbled by the war in Ukraine, has exported its first bauxite shipment from its mines in Guinea in nearly a month, an analysis of shipping data showed.

STOCKS: Asian shares retreated in line with a global sell-off, as markets were spooked by more aggressive noises from U.S. policy markers about the need for tighter monetary policy. MKTS/GLOB

TIN: Indonesia's refined tin exports in March stood at 6,674.91 tonnes, up 10.45% from a year earlier, trade ministry data showed.

($1 = 6.3617 Chinese yuan)

