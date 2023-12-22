METALS-Shanghai aluminium, zinc hit Nov highs on China rate cut prospects, Red Sea tensions

Updates prices, adds quotes

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Metals prices rose on Friday, with Shanghai-listed aluminium and zinc contracts reaching their November-high levels on expectations of Chinese rate cuts and shipping delay fears amid attacks in the Red Sea.

The February aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) SAFcv1leaped 1.6% to 19,245 yuan ($2,692.29) a metric ton, the highest since Nov. 7, and zinc SZNcv1 hit a one-month high at 21,325 yuan.

Meanwhile, some metals shipping routes were likely affected as maritime carriers avoided the Red Sea due to vessel attacks out in support of Palestinians, causing trade disruptions through the Suez Canal, which handles about 12% of global trade.

"The Middle East is a big shipper of refined aluminium. Shipments are likely to get delayed as the vessels usually sail down from the Suez Canal to the Persian gulf to pick up the metals shipments," said a metals trader.

($1 = 7.1482 yuan)

