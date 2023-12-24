METALS-Shanghai aluminium steady, supply concerns lend support

BEIJING, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Shanghai aluminium prices were steady and finding support on Monday after a blast last week in Guinea stirred concerns over the supply of the raw material bauxite to metal producers.

The London market is closed for the Christmas holiday.

The most-traded February aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SAFcv1 rose as much as 1.5% to a two-month high in early trading, although it subsequently eased to trade 0.3% lower at 19,060 yuan ($2,671) per metric ton as of 0307 GMT.

Aluminium prices rose in London last Friday, with the benchmark contract CMAL3 hitting its highest in almost three months due to supply concerns after a fuel depot blast early last week in Guinea, a major bauxite producer.

The SHFE February alumina contract SAOG4 climbed on Monday to a record high of 3,329 yuan.

SHFE copper SCFcv1 was unmoved at 69,040 yuan a metric ton, tin SSNcv1 lost 1.4% to 206,870 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 added 0.3% to 21,275 yuan and lead SPBcv1 moved up 0.5% to 15,705 yuan.

Nickel SNIcv1 was down 1.4% at 179,710 yuan. Market participants are assessing the possible impact on nickel and stainless steel production after a fatal explosion at a smelter furnace in Indonesia, the world's top nickel producer.

Thirteen workers were killed and 38 injured on Sunday in the explosion at a facility on Sulawesi island owned by Indonesia Tsingshan Stainless Steel (ITSS).

($1 = 7.1364 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Andrew Hayley; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

