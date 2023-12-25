METALS-Shanghai aluminium steadies as supply concerns weigh

Recasts, updates prices as of 0435 GMT, adds comments

BEIJING, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Shanghai aluminium prices were relatively steady on Monday, supported by raw material supply risks and stable demand.

The London market is closed for the Christmas holiday.

The most-traded February aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SAFcv1 rose as much as 1.5% to a two-month high in early trading, although it subsequently eased to trade 0.2% lower at 19,065 yuan ($2,671.63) per metric ton as of 0435 GMT.

A deadly explosion at an oil terminal in Guinea destroyed fuel tanks and sparked fears over the country's export of bauxite, the raw material to make the light metal.

China imported 91 million metric tons of bauxite from Guinea in the first 11 months this year, accounting for 70.2% of its total imports, customs data showed.

The news promoted on Friday the biggest single-day gain by Shanghai alumina futures since they were launched in June.

The SHFE February alumina contract SAOG4 climbed on Monday to a record high of 3,329 yuan.

"Guinea's fuel depot blast is having a growing impact on local miners, raising concerns over ex-China supply," CITIC Futures analysts said in a note.

They added domestic bauxite supply had been affected by the recent production suspension at mines in the northern Shanxi province and pollution controls in northern China.

SHFE copper SCFcv1 was unmoved at 69,020 yuan a metric ton, tin SSNcv1 lost 1.1% to 207,530 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 added 0.4% to 21,290 yuan and lead SPBcv1 moved up 0.4% to 15,695 yuan.

Nickel SNIcv1 was down 0.6% to 130,450 yuan. Market participants are assessing the possible impact on nickel and stainless steel production after a fatal explosion at a smelter furnace in Indonesia, the world's top nickel producer.

Thirteen workers were killed and 38 injured on Sunday in the explosion at a facility on Sulawesi island owned by Indonesia Tsingshan Stainless Steel (ITSS).

($1 = 7.1361 Chinese yuan renminbi)

