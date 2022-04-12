METALS-Shanghai aluminium sinks to 3-month low on demand worries

By Brijesh Patel

April 12 (Reuters) - Shanghai aluminium prices fell for a sixth straight session on Tuesday to their lowest in more than three months, as COVID-19 curbs in top consumer China and bets over aggressive policy tightening fanned growth and demand concerns.

The most-traded May aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SAFcv1 was down 1.4% at 21,025 yuan ($3,300.84) a tonne by noon break, after falling to its lowest since Jan. 6 at 20,605 yuan ($3,233.37).

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.5% at $3,265 a tonne as of 0430 GMT.

"Shanghai lockdown jitters are continuing to influence sentiment in aluminium and other demand-sensitive commodities," said Thomas Westwater, an analyst at DailyFX.

The U.S. State Department on Monday ordered non-emergency U.S. government workers to leave the consulate in Shanghai due to a surge in COVID cases and China's measures to control the virus.

Chinese financial centre Shanghai reported 22,348 asymptomatic cases and 994 symptomatic cases for April 11.

However, the city relaxed some COVID-19 related restrictions in some areas amid mounting worries over the economic impact of the strict curbs.

Meanwhile, the dollar index =USD rose above 100 on Tuesday morning, making greenback-denominated metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies. FRX/

"The dollar's climb is reflective of growing Federal Reserve rate hike bets to combat inflation. That is flaming recessionary fears, which are more of a direct detriment to metal prices versus the US dollar itself," Westwater said.

STOCKS: Asia's financial markets were cautious as U.S Treasury yields spiked to a three-year high ahead of the country's March inflation data which could foreshadow even more aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. MKTS/GLOB

IN OTHER METALS: ShFE nickel SNIcv1 slipped 1.4%, zinc SZNcv1 was up 1.7%, tin SSNcv1 eased 0.3% and lead SPBcv1 fell 0.6%.

LME PRICES: Copper CMCU3 rose 0.2% to $10,223 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 was up 0.6% at $4,315 a tonne, lead CMPB3 edged 0.1% higher to $2,385 and tin CMSN3 edged 0.2% higher to $43,470.

($1 = 6.3696 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru)

