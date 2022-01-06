METALS-Shanghai aluminium scales over 2-month peak on supply worries

(Adds comment, updates prices)

By Eileen Soreng

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Shanghai aluminium prices hit a more than two-month high on Thursday, driven by higher power prices and rising supply concerns.

The most-traded February aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed 2% higher at 20,685 yuan a tonne. Prices earlier hit the highest level since Oct. 27 of 20,835 yuan.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.5% at $2,906.5 a tonne by 0710 GMT, but it was trading closer to a more than two-month high touched on Wednesday.

Aluminium is seeing a follow-through move from higher coal prices, a Singapore-based trader said, adding, prices are resilient due to fundamental support from supply deficit and higher energy prices.

Chinese thermal coal futures was down 0.6% at 697.2 yuan a tonne, after rising about 5.5% earlier this week on supply disruption fears following an export ban by Indonesia. Most aluminium production in China uses electricity generated by coal-fired power plants.

A surge in power and natural gas costs across Europe has also led to output reductions at smelters in the region.

LME inventories of aluminium was last at 926,800 tonnes, down more than 50% since March 2021 high of 1.96 mln tonnes.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME copper fell 1% to $9,604 a tonne, nickel slipped 1.4% to $20,350, lead eased 0.2% to $2.284, zinc was 1.1% lower at $3,548 and tin was 0.3% lower at $39,180.

* Industrial metals came under pressure as the dollar firmed after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting signalled a sooner-than-expected interest rates hike. [USD/]

* ShFE copper fell 1% to 69,490 yuan a tonne, nickel slipped 2% to 149,930 yuan, lead fell 1.4% to 15,060 yuan and tin was up 0.1% at 295,350 yuan.

* Australian diversified miner South32 Ltd said it would spend about $70 million to restart the Alumar aluminium smelter in Brazil with its joint venture partner Alcoa Corp .

