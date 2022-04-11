METALS-Shanghai aluminium hits 3-month low on strong dollar, demand woes

April 12 (Reuters) - Shanghai aluminium prices dropped on Tuesday to their lowest in more than three months, dragged by a stronger dollar and growing demand concerns amid COVID-19 curbs in top consumer China.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-traded May aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SAFcv1 was down 2% at 20,915 yuan ($3,282.02) a tonne as of 0155 GMT, after falling to its lowest since Jan. 6 at 20,605 yuan ($3,233.37).

* Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.7% at $3,270 a tonne.

* ShFE nickel SNIcv1 slipped 1.9% to 203,480 yuan ($31,930.45) a tonne.

* The dollar index was back above 100 on Tuesday morning, supported by high U.S. yields ahead of inflation data. The reading is expected to show U.S. prices gained the most in over 16 years, reinforcing views of aggressive Fed tightening policy. FRX/

* A stronger dollar makes greenback-denominated metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

* China's financial centre of Shanghai started easing its lockdown in some areas on Monday despite reporting a record of more than 25,000 new cases, as authorities sought to get the city moving again after more than two weeks.

* The city reported 22,348 new asymptomatic cases and 994 symptomatic infections for April 11.

* China's copper cathode output in March edged up by 0.3% from February despite maintenance at some smelters, state-backed research house Antaike said on Monday, citing the higher number of days in March.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click TOP/MTL or MET/L

MARKETS NEWS

* Asia's financial markets were cautious as U.S Treasury yields spiked to a three-year high ahead of the country's March inflation data which could foreshadow even more aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 Germany HICP Final YY March

0600 UK ILO Unemployment Rate Feb

0600 UK Claimant Count Unem Chng March

0900 Germany ZEW Current Conditions April

0900 Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment April

1230 US CPI YY/MM SA March

PRICES Three month LME copper CMCU3

Most active ShFE copper SCFcv1

Three month LME aluminium CMAL3

Most active ShFE aluminium SAFcv1

Three month LME zinc CMZN3

Most active ShFE zinc SZNcv1

Three month LME lead CMPB3

Most active ShFE lead SPBcv1

Three month LME nickel CMNI3

Most active ShFE nickel SNIcv1

Three month LME tin CMSN3 Most active ShFE tin SSNcv1

ARBS

LMESHFCUc3

LMESHFALc3

LMESHFZNc3

LMESHFPBc3

LMESHFNIc3

($1 = 6.3726 yuan)

