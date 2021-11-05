METALS-Shanghai aluminium drops to over 4-mth low as supply fears ease

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices fell on Friday, with the Shanghai contract hitting its lowest in more than four months, as rising coal output in China eased worries about the metal's supply.

Aluminium smelting is an energy-intensive process and China is the world's biggest producer of the metal.

The most-traded December aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SAFcv1 tumbled as much as 7.1% to 18,535 yuan ($2,895.14) a tonne, the lowest since June 22.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange CMAL3 dropped as much as 1.4% to $2,518 a tonne, its weakest level since Aug. 19.

China's daily coal output hit 11.2 million tonnes on Wednesday, rising around 1 million tonnes from early October, close to a record high this year amid a raft of measures to ramp up production, according to the country's state planner.

Thermal coal futures on China's Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange CZCcv1 have plunged more than 50% from a historic high of 1,908.2 yuan per tonne logged on Oct. 19.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME nickel CMNI3 rose 0.4% to $19,210 a tonne at 0247 GMT, ShFE copper SCFcv1 fell 1.2% to 69,430 yuan a tonne, ShFE zinc SZNcv1 declined 2.8% to 22,965 yuan a tonne and ShFE lead SPBcv1 shed 1.1% to 15,560 yuan a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L MARKETS NEWS

* Chinese markets dragged on Asian shares as they failed to latch on to a global record-setting rally after a week in which central banks around the world refrained from any hawkish surprises in a boost to the dollar. MKTS/GLOB DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 UK Halifax House Prices MM Oct

0700 Germany Industrial Output MM Sept

1230 US Non-farm Payrolls Oct

1230 US Unemployment Rate Oct

1230 US Average Earnings YY Oct

($1 = 6.4021 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +842438259623; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.