METALS-Shanghai aluminium climbs for fifth day on supply concerns

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Aluminium futures in China rose for a fifth straight session on Tuesday, buoyed by falling inventories and production cuts as smelters in Europe grappled with high power prices.

The most-traded February aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up 2.3% at 21,570 yuan ($3,385.28) a tonne by 0610 GMT. Prices earlier rose to 21,600 yuan, a peak since Oct. 26.

Due to the uncertainty in overseas natural gas supply, the production reduction may expand, Huatai Futures said in a note, adding while downstream inquiries are active there are some signs of weakening demand as the Chinese New Year holiday approaches.

Data last week showed inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange were at 314,859 tonnes, its lowest level since November 2021.

Stocks of aluminium in LME-registered warehouses were last at 911,500 tonnes, down more than 50% since hitting a 1.96 mln tonne high in March last year.

A surge in power and natural gas costs across Europe has led to output reductions at smelters in the region, with an aluminium smelter in Dunkirk, France, being the latest to announce an output reduction.

Shanghai nickel for February delivery jumped as much as 4.2% to hit a peak since Oct. 21 at 160,060 yuan a tonne amid low inventories. Prices were last up 3.7% at 159,410 yuan.

Meanwhile, a power shutdown at a third-party data centre caused connectivity issues at London Metal Exchange (LME), impacting metals trading, according to media reports.

* ShFE copper rose 0.2% to 69,850 yuan a tonne, zinc was up 0.3% at 24,325 yuan, lead was flat at 15,195 yuan and tin rose 0.3% to 299,260 yuan.

* Indonesia allowed 14 vessels loaded with coal to depart as soon as they secure verifications from mining and transport authorities, a senior minister said on Monday, easing an export ban by the world's top thermal coal exporter.

* Some of Wall Street's biggest banks now expect four U.S. interest increases this year starting in March, a more aggressive call than a week ago.

