METALS-Risk aversion hits metals, London copper falls

SINGAPORE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Industrial metals lost more ground on Monday, with prices under pressure from risk-off sentiment in global markets.

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 0.7% to $9,870.00 a tonne by 0236 GMT and the most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 lost 0.8% to 70,680 yuan ($11,162.00) a tonne.

* Brazil's Vale expects to spend about 9 billion reais ($1.65 billion) in 2022 on reparations related to the Brumadinho dam burst, the company's special director of repair and development, Marcelo Klein, told Reuters on Friday.

* Asian share markets slipped, with the U.S. Federal Reserve expected to confirm it will soon start draining the massive liquidity that has fuelled the huge gains in growth stocks in recent years. MKTS/GLOB

