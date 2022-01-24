METALS-Risk aversion drags down metals, London copper drops 1%

(Updates prices) SINGAPORE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Industrial metals lost more ground on Monday with prices under pressure from risk-off sentiment in global markets. Asian shares slipped as investors braced for a Federal Reserve meeting at which it is expected to confirm it will soon start draining the massive lake of liquidity that has supercharged growth stocks in recent years. [MKTS/GLOB} Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange <CMCU3> was down 1.2% at $9,834.50 a tonne, as of 0717 GMT, and the most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange <SCFcv1> lost 1.1% to 70,480 yuan ($11,131.64) a tonne. Brazil's Vale expects to spend about 9 billion reais ($1.65 billion) in 2022 on reparations related to the Brumadinho dam burst, the company's special director of repair and development, Marcelo Klein, told Reuters on Friday. [nL1N2U12NS] For the top stories in metals and other news, click [TOP/MTL] or [MET/L] PRICES Three month LME copper <CMCU3> Most active ShFE copper <SCFcv1> Three month LME aluminium <CMAL3> Most active ShFE aluminium <SAFcv1> Three month LME zinc <CMZN3> Most active ShFE zinc <SZNcv1> Three month LME lead <CMPB3> Most active ShFE lead <SPBcv1> Three month LME nickel <CMNI3> Most active ShFE nickel <SNIcv1> Three month LME tin <CMSN3> Most active ShFE tin <SSNcv1> ARBS <LMESHFCUc3> <LMESHFALc3> <LMESHFZNc3> <LMESHFPBc3> <LMESHFNIc3> ($1 = 6.3315 yuan) (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) (( For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: LME price overview <RING=> COMEX copper futures <0#HG:> All metals news [MTL] All commodities news [C] Foreign exchange rates <FX=> SPEED GUIDES <LME/INDEX>)) Keywords: GLOBAL METALS/ (UPDATE 1)

