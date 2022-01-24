Commodities

METALS-Risk aversion drags down metals, London copper drops 1%

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

Industrial metals lost more ground on Monday with prices under pressure from risk-off sentiment in global markets.

    SINGAPORE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Industrial metals lost more
ground on Monday with prices under pressure from risk-off
sentiment in global markets.
    Asian shares slipped as investors braced for a Federal
Reserve meeting at which it is expected to confirm it will soon
start draining the massive lake of liquidity that has
supercharged growth stocks in recent years. [MKTS/GLOB}
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange <CMCU3> was
down 1.2% at $9,834.50 a tonne, as of 0717 GMT, and the
most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
<SCFcv1> lost 1.1% to 70,480 yuan ($11,131.64) a tonne.
    Brazil's Vale expects to spend about 9 billion reais ($1.65
billion) in 2022 on reparations related to the Brumadinho dam
burst, the company's special director of repair and development,
Marcelo Klein, told Reuters on Friday. [nL1N2U12NS]
    
     ($1 = 6.3315 yuan)

