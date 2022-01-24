METALS-Profit-taking ahead of Fed meeting hits industrial metals
By Pratima Desai
LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Prices of industrial metals fell on Monday due to profit-taking, nervousness ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting this week and a firm dollar, but low stocks provided some support.
Benchmark nickel
Prices of the metal used to make stainless steel and chemicals for electric vehicle batteries touched $24,435 a tonne last week, a gain of nearly 30% since the middle of March and the highest since August 2011.
"Broader risk-asset price weakness linked to Fed rate hike bets is weighing on base metals," said Tom Mulqueen, an analyst at Amalgamated Metal Trading. "Metals, particularly nickel, have had a strong couple of weeks and are consolidating."
FED: U.S. central bankers have made clear they are likely to start raising interest rates as early as March to rein in high inflation.
This has boosted the U.S. currency which when it rises makes dollar-denominated metals more expensive for holders of other currencies, subduing demand. [FRX/]
STOCKS: Nickel inventories
Zinc stocks
Copper prices
TIN: Delays in granting tin export permits in Indonesia, the
world's second-biggest producer of the metal, exacerbating
shortages pushed prices of the soldering metal
It was down 2.4% at $42,890 a tonne on Monday.
CHINA: Monetary policy easing in the world's top consumer of industrial metals helped support sentiment.
"(The easing) will unlikely derail our base case of a major weakening trend in industrial commodities demand," Citi analysts said in a note.
"(The easing) will unlikely derail our base case of a major weakening trend in industrial commodities demand," Citi analysts said in a note.

"We believe the major weakening would come as a result of an inevitable property downturn and rolling COVID lockdowns in major Chinese cities."
