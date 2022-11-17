METALS-Prices fall on firmer dollar, demand concerns

By Mai Nguyen

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Most base metal prices fell on Thursday, suppressed by a firmer dollar and concerns about demand amid fading hopes for a pause in U.S. interest rate hikes.

The dollar strengthened as firm U.S. retail data cast doubt on market bets that inflation is in retreat and the Federal Reserve might not hike rates much further.

A firmer dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Rising interest rates could also weaken global economic growth and eventually translate to a weaker demand for nonferrous metals, which are used across many industries.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 declined 1.1% to $8,205 a tonne by 0530 GMT, and the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 fell 0.9% to 66,090 yuan ($9,270.19) a tonne.

Hopes of demand picking up in top metals consumer China after the country relaxed some of its strict COVID-19 restrictions boosted metals prices in the previous session.

"Metals are already pricing a major recovery in demand sentiment, something that is unlikely to materialize before the second quarter of 2023," said Citi analysts in a note.

"The current high price of copper, weakening spreads and rising inventories over the winter, are likely to attract copper shorts and grind down the bulls over the next two to three months," they added.

LME lead CMPB3 was down 1.1% at $2,146.50 a tonne, tin CMSN3 dropped 2.1% to $23,145 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 fell 0.5% to $3,037.50 a tonne while aluminium CMAL3 eased 0.1% to $2,410.50 a tonne.

ShFE nickel SNIcv1 declined 3.7% to 199,830 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 dropped 1.5% to 15,685 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 fell 1.6% to 184,800 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 eased 0.6% to 24,220 yuan a tonne while aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.4% to 18,990 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 7.1293 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

