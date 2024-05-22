Metals One PLC Advances Finland Black Schist Project

Metals One PLC (GB:MET1) has released an update.

Metals One PLC, a leader in strategic metals projects in Finland and Norway, has received promising chemical assay results for its P5 JORC Exploration Target, part of the Finland Black Schist Project. The company has engaged Mining Plus to estimate the P5 mineral resources, adhering to JORC 2012 standards, with results expected in July 2024. CEO Jonathan Owen expresses confidence that the addition of P5 to the project’s resource base will significantly enhance the project’s economics and accelerate the development timeline.

