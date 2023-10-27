METALS-Nickel surplus pushes weekly prices to worst levels in 1 month

Updates prices

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Nickel prices reversed course to recoup early losses on Friday but were set for their biggest weekly decline in a month, pressured by a surplus in theglobal market

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange CMNI3 edged 0.3% higher to $18,135 per metric ton by 0739 GMT. Still, the futures contract was down 2.4% on a weekly basis and poised for its worst weekly decline since Sept. 29.

The most-traded November nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 shed 1.2% to 145,960 yuan ($19,946.70) a ton.

"We forecast a surplus in the global nickel market in 2023 of 307,000 tons, expanding from the surplus of 126,000 tons seen in 2022," BMI analysts said in a note.

However, LME nickel prices could rally to around $20,000 a ton on stretched fund short positioning, supply risk in top producer Indonesia and potential further Chinese easing, Citi analysts said.

Other non-ferrous metals on the LME rose as a rally in the dollar paused, making greenback-priced commodities less expensive in other currencies, and profits at China's industrial firms extended gains for a second month in September.

LME aluminium CMAL3 advanced 0.4% to $2,206.50 a ton, zinc CMZN3 edged up 0.4% to $2,444.50, copper CMCU3 rose 0.7% to $8,038 and lead CMPB3 increased 0.3% to $2,100.50 while tin CMSN3 was up 0.4% at $24,910.

SHFE copper SCFcv1 rose 0.4% to 66,880 yuan a ton, aluminium SAFcv1 declined 0.4% to 18,905 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 shed 0.1% to 21,080 yuan, lead SPBcv1 advanced 0.5% to 16,285 yuan and tin SSNcv1 lost 1% to 212,720 yuan.

"We expect some recovery to metal prices in 2024 as U.S. dollar strength subsides, especially in the second half of 2024, although this is likely to be largely limited by a slowdown in global consumption levels," BMI said.

($1 = 7.3175 yuan)

