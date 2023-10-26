METALS-Nickel set for worst weekly performance in a month

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Nickel prices fell on Friday, pressured by a surplus in theglobal marketand on track for their biggest weekly decline in a month.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange CMNI3 declined 0.7% to $17,960 per metric ton by 0133 GMT, while the most-traded November nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 shed 1.7% to 145,130 yuan ($19,840.05) a ton.

LME nickel was also set for the worst weekly performance since the week ended Sept. 29, down 3.2%.

"We forecast a surplus in the global nickel market in 2023 of 307,000 tons, expanding from the surplus of 126,000 tons seen in 2022," said analysts at BMI in a note.

However, LME nickel prices could rally to around $20,000 a ton on stretched fund short positioning, supply risk in top producer Indonesia and potential further Chinese easing, Citi analysts said.

Other nonferrous metals also declined as a firmer dollar makes greenback-priced commodities more expensive in other currencies.

LME aluminium CMAL3 eased 0.2% to $2,193.50 a ton, zinc CMZN3 edged down 0.1% at $2,433.50, tin CMSN3 declined 1.2% to $24,495, copper CMCU3 dipped 0.1% to $7,981 and lead CMPB3 was unchanged at $2,094.

SHFE copper SCFcv1 fell 0.3% to 66,420 yuan a ton, aluminium SAFcv1 declined 1% to 18,805 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 shed 1% to 20,905 yuan, lead SPBcv1 decreased 0.1% to 16,195 yuan and tin SSNcv1 lost 2% to 210,560 yuan.

"We expect some recovery to metal prices in 2024 as U.S. dollar strength subsides, especially in the second half of 2024, although this is likely to be largely limited by a slowdown in global consumption levels," BMI said.

