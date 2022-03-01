METALS-Nickel prices gain as sanctions on Russia raise supply concerns

March 2 (Reuters) - Nickel prices rose on Wednesday, buoyed by fears of disruptions to supply from Russia amid low global inventories as sanctions ramped up against the country following its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia supplies around 10% of global nickel, which is used to make stainless steel and batteries for electric vehicles.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange CMNI3 was up 0.2% at $25,150 a tonne by 0311 GMT, hovering close to a more than 10-year high touched last week.

The most-traded April nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SNIcv1 gained 1.9% to 179,110 yuan ($28,376.56) a tonne.

The world's three biggest container lines on Tuesday temporarily suspended cargo shipments to and from Russia in response to Western sanctions on Moscow in a further blow to trade with the country.

Ukraine's besieged cities were bracing for more attacks on Wednesday, while the West has imposed heavy sanctions on Russia to shut off its economy from the global financial system.

Nickel stocks in LME warehouses MNISTX-TOTAL have fallen to 79,524 tonnes, their lowest since December 2019. Premiums for cash nickel over the three-month contract MNI0-3 were at $454 a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME copper CMCU3 fell 0.5% to $10,008 a tonne, aluminium CMAL3 eased 0.1% to $3,473, lead CMPB3 was flat at $2,408.5, zinc CMZN3 edged 0.3% higher to $3,757 and tin CMSN3 dipped 0.4% to $45,600.

* ShFE copper SCFcv1 gained 0.7% to 71,450 yuan a tonne, aluminium SAFcv1 rose 1.1% to 22,890 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 rose 0.9% to 25,405 yuan, lead SPBcv1 was steady at 15,600 yuan and tin SSNcv1 was flat at 339,810 yuan.

* The Federal Reserve's plan to end the loose money policies used to fight the coronavirus pandemic is facing an unexpectedly early test as the Russian invasion of Ukraine poses new economic and financial risks already being felt in global markets.

* Chinese traders are scaling back imports of Russian coal as they struggle to secure financing from state banks worried about potential sanctions after Russia invaded Ukraine, in early signs of supply disruption from the world's third-largest coal seller.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click TOP/MTL or MET/L

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian stocks came under renewed pressure and oil prices jumped after rising worries about the impact of aggressive sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine sank shares in Europe and on Wall Street. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0500 India IHS Marking Mfg PMI Feb

0700 UK Nationwide House Price MM, YY Feb

0855 Germany Unemployment Chg, Rate SA Feb

1000 EU HICP Flash YY Feb

1000 EU HICP-X F&E Flash YY Feb

1900 US Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book

of economic condition

($1 = 6.3119 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging: eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.