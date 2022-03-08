METALS-Nickel price booms on short squeeze, Russia supply concerns

By Zandi Shabalala

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Nickel prices more than doubled on Tuesday, forcing the London Metal Exchange to halt trading, due to an unprecedented short squeeze caused by low inventories and Russia supply concerns.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange CMNI3 was up 66% at $80,000 a tonne when trading was stopped, having earlier jumped almost 111% to a record $101,365.

Russia supplies the world with about 10% of its nickel needs, mainly for use in stainless steel and electric vehicle batteries. It also produces about 6% of the world's aluminium.

Worries over supply delays and logistics headaches have boosted prices. In addition, some participants were forced to cover short positions as prices rallied.

"There is little else to say about a market squeeze which has resulted in these unprecedented price moves. A short unable to deliver the necessary physical against their position apparently," said Al Munro at brokerage Marex.

The metals buying frenzy whipped prices higher in early trading, with zinc prices CMZN3 jumping as much as 18.4% to a record $4,896 a tonne, while lead CMPB3 rose as high as 9.4% and tin CMSN3 hit a record $51,000.

"This market is absolutely insane," said ING analyst Wenyu Yao. "The fundamentals alone won't be able to explain these prices."

By midday prices moderated, zinc was up 1.2% at $4,159, lead rose 3.8% to $2,541, tin climbed 2.7% to $47,975 and copper CMCU3 was steady at $10,286.

Aluminium CMAL3 sank 5.5% to $3,533 per tonne after hitting record a $4,0734.50 in the previous session.

In an attempt to keep market order, the LME imposed a backwardation limit and delivery deferral mechanism for physically settled base metals contracts, citing the Russia-Ukraine conflict and tightness in the market.

Low inventories in most metals have made markets vulnerable to volatility, traders and analysts said.

Inventories of nickel in LME-registered warehouses stand at 75,012 tonnes, their lowest since 2019. Stocks of aluminium are at their lowest since 2007 at 779,350 tonnes. MNISTX-TOTAL, MALSTX-TOTAL

