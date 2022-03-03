METALS-Nickel leads base metals rally as Russia supply woes deepen

By Zandi Shabalala

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - Prices of aluminium, copper and nickel rushed to fresh highs on Thursday as widening sanctions on Russia for its week-long invasion of Ukraine threatened to further disrupt the flow of commodities from the major producer.

Russia produces industrial and precious metals, as well as natural gas used to generate electricity that powers the production of the commodities.

Sanctions on Russian banks and elites have disrupted the flow of material to global markets at a time when inventories for aluminium and other metals are at multi-year lows.

"This Russia and Ukraine conflict has only fanned the flames of the already stretched base metals markets," said ING analyst Wenyu Yao.

"All energy prices are through the roof and that will add more risk to production in Europe which will provide the catalyst to a rally."

The United States is preparing a sanctions package targeting more Russian oligarchs as well as their companies and assets, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, as Washington steps up pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The sanctions prompted the world's three biggest container lines to suspend cargo shipments to and from Russia.

Three-month nickel CMNI3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose to its highest since April 2011 at $27,815 a tonne. By 1200 GMT it was up 6% at $27,405.

Benchmark LME aluminium CMAL3 jumped 3.8% to a record $3,710, while copper CMCU3 climbed 1.8% to $10,371 per tonne.

Russia produces about 6% of the world's aluminium, 7% of global nickel and accounts for about 3.5% of copper supplies.

Tightness in the LME market can be seen in the spreads, which show premiums for metal for nearby delivery compared to the three-month contracts.

LME cash nickel CMNI0-3 commands a $610 tonne premium, close to a record $645 touched last week. Inventories of nickel in LME-registered warehouses are at their lowest since 2019 at 77,784 tonnes, with 52% of that booked for delivery. MNISTX-TOTAL

Stocks of aluminium in LME-registered warehouses MALSTX-TOTAL have more than halved over the past 12 months to 801,100 tonnes compared with nearly 2 million tonnes in March last year.

In other commodities, crude oil, palm oil and coal also extended their bull run as supply chains were disrupted.

Among other industrial metals, zinc CMZN3 traded above $4,000 for the first time in nearly 15 years. Later, it traded 3% higher at $3,977 per tonne.

Lead CMPB3 was up 0.9% to $2,422 and tin CMSN3 rose 1.3% to $46,225 after it hit a record at $46,475.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((zandi.shabalala@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.