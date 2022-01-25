METALS-Nickel leads base metals lower as Fed meeting, Ukraine jitters weigh

Updates prices

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Nickel prices tumbled on Tuesday, leading losses among base metals ahead of a key meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve, with investors also worried about rising tensions in Europe over Ukraine.

The most-traded March nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped by as much as the session's 8% lower limit to 163,460 yuan ($25,823.88) a tonne.

Shanghai nickel SNIcv1 scaled fresh peaks above 180,000 yuan on Monday, supported by concerns over low inventories at exchanges and robust demand prospects.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange CMNI3 was down 1.8% at $22,010 a tonne, as of 0728 GMT, extending losses after a 6.8% slump on Monday.

The metal used to make stainless steel and chemicals for electric vehicle batteries touched $24,435 a tonne last week, the highest since August 2011.

Traders said the adjustments in transaction fees and margin requirements for nickel, tin and stainless steel announced by the Shanghai exchange on Monday, and caution ahead of next week's Lunar New Year holidays also prompted profit-taking.

But "there has been no significant change in the fundamentals of nickel," said Huatai Futures analysts in a note. "The global refined nickel inventory continues to decline and is at a low level."

* The Fed will begin its two-day meeting later on Tuesday, with worries over a more hawkish U.S. central bank roiling asset markets around the globe.

* Geopolitical tensions added to investors' concerns as the U.S. Department of Defense announced that about 8,500 American troops were awaiting orders to deploy should Russia invade Ukraine.

* Shanghai tin SSNcv1 shed 4.4% to 316,900 yuan a tonne, copper SCFcv1 fell 2.2% to 69,570 yuan, aluminium SAFcv1 slipped 0.7% to 21,055 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 dropped 1.2% to 24,740 yuan, and lead SPBcv1 lost 2% to 15,455 yuan.

* LME tin CMSN3 slumped 2% to $41,700 a tonne, copper CMCU3 shed 0.6% to $9,673.50, zinc CMZN3 fell 0.8% to $3,568 and lead CMPB3 dropped 0.9% to $2,337, but aluminium CMAL3 gained 0.1% to $3,031.25.

($1 = 6.3298 yuan)

