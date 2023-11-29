METALS-Nickel jumps as Indonesian price uncertainty triggers short-covering

Updates prices, adds quotes, details

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Nickel prices surged on Wednesday, with the Shanghai contract jumping the most in nearly five months, as short position holders exited amid potential changes in pricing mechanism in top supplier Indonesia.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange CMNI3 rose 0.9% to $16,915 per metric ton by 0705 GMT, having hit its highest since Nov. 21 earlier in the session at $17,040.

The most-traded January nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SNIcv1 climbed as much as 5.7%, the biggest daily gain since July 6, to 132,680 yuan per metric ton.

"It's a short covering rally and was triggered by a statement from the Indonesian minister about changing the pricing mechanism to a domestic benchmark from next year," Sandeep Daga, a director at metals analysis company Metal Intelligence Centre, said.

"Incidentally, London court is set to rule today in a nickel case against the LME," Daga added.

London's High Court will rule later on Wednesday whether the LME unlawfully cancelled billions of dollars of nickel trades in March last year.

Prospects of change in pricing of the metal in Indonesia, which has mostly been based on the LME high-purity metal contract, have rattled some short positions holders into closing their positions, a trader said.

"Prices have dropped too much, so shorts are sensitive with any news," the trader said.

LME nickel has lost 44% so far this year, and prices on SHFE have been down 36% in the same period. The metal is the worst performer across base metals on both exchanges.

LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 0.4% to $2,209 a metric ton, lead CMPB3 was flat at $2,155, tin CMSN3 climbed 1.1% to $23,570, copper CMCU3 dipped 0.1% to $8,457, and zinc CMZN3 was down 0.4% at $2,527.

SHFE copper SCFcv1 rose 0.4% to 68,090 yuan a metric ton, tin SSNcv1 advanced 0.3% to 195,680 yuan, aluminium SAFcv1 fell 1.6% to 18,520 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 declined 1.1% to 20,920 yuan, and lead SPBcv1 shed 0.7% to 16,020 yuan.

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Eileen Soreng and Mrigank Dhaniwala)

