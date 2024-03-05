News & Insights

Commodities

METALS-Nickel falls on improved supply prospect from Indonesia

Credit: REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

March 05, 2024 — 11:38 pm EST

Written by Siyi Liu and Mei Mei Chu for Reuters ->

Recasts and updates prices, as of 0406 GMT

BEIJING, March 6 (Reuters) - Nickel prices fell on Wednesday as traders eyed better supply from top producer Indonesia, while a steady U.S. dollar and the lack of policy support from leading consumer China weighed on market sentiment.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange CMNI3 was down 1% at $17,585 per metric ton by 0406 GMT, while the most-traded May nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SNIcv1 dropped 2% to 134,680 yuan ($18,707.89) per ton.

A downtrend in China's prices of stainless steel SHSSK4, the main consuming sector for nickel, due to slow demand further weighed on sentiment.

The dollar index =USD steadied on Wednesday ahead of congressional testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

LME copper CMCU3 gained 0.1% to $8,501.50, aluminium CMAL3 eased 0.2% to $2,223.50 a ton, zinc CMZN3 edged up 0.2% at $2,460.50, tin SSNcv1 was down 0.2% at $26,765, lead CMPB3 climbed 0.5% to $2,056.

SHFE copper SCFcv1 shed 0.22% to 69,030 yuan a ton, tin SSNcv1 lost 0.3% at 218,710 yuan, aluminium SAFcv1 slid 0.2% to 19,010 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 added 0.4% to 20,765 yuan, and lead SPBcv1 gained 0.4% at 16,040 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 7.1991 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.