METALS-Nickel falls on improved supply prospect from Indonesia

BEIJING, March 6 (Reuters) - Nickel prices fell on Wednesday as traders eyed better supply from top producer Indonesia, while a steady U.S. dollar and the lack of policy support from leading consumer China weighed on market sentiment.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange CMNI3 was down 1% at $17,585 per metric ton by 0406 GMT, while the most-traded May nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SNIcv1 dropped 2% to 134,680 yuan ($18,707.89) per ton.

A downtrend in China's prices of stainless steel SHSSK4, the main consuming sector for nickel, due to slow demand further weighed on sentiment.

The dollar index =USD steadied on Wednesday ahead of congressional testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

LME copper CMCU3 gained 0.1% to $8,501.50, aluminium CMAL3 eased 0.2% to $2,223.50 a ton, zinc CMZN3 edged up 0.2% at $2,460.50, tin SSNcv1 was down 0.2% at $26,765, lead CMPB3 climbed 0.5% to $2,056.

SHFE copper SCFcv1 shed 0.22% to 69,030 yuan a ton, tin SSNcv1 lost 0.3% at 218,710 yuan, aluminium SAFcv1 slid 0.2% to 19,010 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 added 0.4% to 20,765 yuan, and lead SPBcv1 gained 0.4% at 16,040 yuan.

($1 = 7.1991 Chinese yuan)

