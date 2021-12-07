METALS-Nickel buoyed by falling stocks, strong demand view

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Nickel prices rose on Wednesday as inventories in Shanghai exchange warehouses hovered near record lows and the outlook for demand from the steel sector remained robust.

The most-traded February nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SNIcv1 was up 1.2% at 148,260 yuan ($23,334.07) a tonne, as of 0340 GMT. Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange CMNI3 was up 0.1% at $20,205 a tonne.

Refined nickel inventories in ShFE warehouses NI-STX-SGH were at 5,563 tonnes last week, hovering near a record low of 4,455 tonnes hit in August. LME stocks of the metal MNISTX-TOTAL fell 58% from April to 110,358 tonnes, their lowest since December 2019.

LME cash nickel premium over the three-month contract MNI0-3 were at $150.80 a tonne, indicating tight nearby supplies.

"We believe demand for nickel for the production of stainless steel and non-stainless steel will hold up in 2022," analysts at ANZ said in a note, adding demand was likely to get a boost from targets for electric vehicle sales and renewables.

FUNDAMENTALS

* ShFE copper SCFcv1 rose 0.1% to 69,580 yuan a tonne, aluminium SAFcv1 gained 0.5% to 18,845 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 climbed 1.3% to 23,155 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 was up 1.6% at 15,140 yuan a tonne and tin SSNcv1 rose 1.3% to 283,610 yuan a tonne.

* LME copper CMCU3 edged 0.3% lower to $9,570 a tonne, aluminium CMAL3 was up 0.3% at $2,636.5 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 gained 0.3% to $3,234.5 and lead CMPB3 was 0.9% higher at $2,205 a tonne.

* Peruvian government officials failed to broker a deal on Tuesday to unblock a key distribution corridor used by MMG Ltd's 1208.HK Las Bambas copper mine, according to minutes of the meeting seen by Reuters.

* The Australian dollar hit its strongest level in a week amid a pick-up in risk appetite on signs Omicron may be less severe than other COVID-19 variants, but still vulnerable to existing vaccines. USD/

* Asian shares extended gains, continuing a global relief rally as markets found positive news in early reports about the potential impact of the Omicron variant, although overnight advances in oil prices began to peter out. MKTS/GLOB

($1 = 6.3538 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

