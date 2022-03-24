METALS- Nickel bolts to daily limit on supply worries, short-covering

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - Nickel prices surged to their price limits on Thursday in London and Shanghai, spurred by persistent worries about supply amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict and as short-holders covered positions.

Aluminium, which like nickel is produced in Russia, also saw modest gains, but trading in other base metals was lacklustre in low volumes as investors held back and as oil prices see-sawed.

"A lot of people are sitting on the sidelines, pulling back the risk, not wanting to tie up their capital financing metal. They want to keep hold of cash so they can ride out this storm," said Tom Mulqueen, head of research at Amalgamated Metal Trading.

"More broadly there are concerns about financing for trade houses, larger margin requirements across commodities, and this is all a deterrent to risk appetite."

Benchmark nickel on the London Metal Exchange CMNI3 jumped by its daily price limit of 15% in early trade to $37,325 a tonne and was holding at the level by 1145 GMT.

In Asian trading, nickel on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, SNIcv1 also hit their upside limit, climbing 17% to 233,710 yuan ($36,666.14) a tonne.

LME nickel prices jumped to record highs above $100,000 a tonne on March 8 as China's Tsingshan Holding Group bought large amounts to reduce its short positions in the metal.

A trader said Tsingshan was likely back in the market this week seeking to cut positions.

Russia supplies about 10% of the world's nickel, used to make stainless steel and electric vehicle batteries, and also produces about 6% of the world's aluminium.

LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.9% to $3,684.50 a tonne after climbing 4.2% a day earlier.

Prices lurched higher on Wednesday after Russia said it would seek payment in roubles for gas sales from "unfriendly" countries, sending European gas prices soaring and fuelling worries about more smelter closures.

* Russia might look to its giant neighbour to replace Australian alumina supplies cut off by sanctions, but Chinese aluminium smelters need all the feedstock they can get, analysts say.

* COLUMN-Copper may be too relaxed about Russian supply threat: Andy Home

* In other metals, LME copper CMCU3 edged up 0.2% to $10,460 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 added 0.1% to $4,103, lead CMPB3 dropped 1.1% to $2,344.50 and tin CMSN3 advanced 1.8% to $42,830.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad Editing by Bernadette Baum)

