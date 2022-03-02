METALS-Nickel, aluminium firm as Russia supply concerns mount

By Eileen Soreng

March 2 (Reuters) - Nickel and aluminium prices rose on Wednesday, supported by increasing fears of supply disruptions from Russia as sanctions ramped up against the major metal producer, while low inventories also added to investor concerns.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange CMNI3 was up 0.7% at $25,290 a tonne by 0626 GMT, holding close to a more than 10-year high touched last week.

The most-traded April nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SNIcv1 climbed 2.3% to 179,750 yuan ($28,482.47) a tonne.

The world's three biggest container lines on Tuesday temporarily suspended cargo shipments to and from Russia in response to Western sanctions on Moscow in a further blow to trade with the country.

"There are more signs that the geopolitical risk has morphed into supply disruptions," ING said in a note, adding, aluminium and nickel prices are supported by signs that Russian metal flows are being increasingly restricted due to transportation issues or self-sanctions.

Ukraine's besieged cities were bracing for more attacks on Wednesday, while the West has imposed heavy sanctions on Russia to shut off its economy from the global financial system.

Russia produces about 6% of the world's aluminium and accounts for about 7% of global nickel mine supplies. It is also a major producer of natural gas used to generate electricity.

Nickel stocks in LME warehouses MNISTX-TOTAL have fallen to 79,524 tonnes, their lowest since December 2019. Premiums for cash nickel over the three-month contract MNI0-3 were at $454 a tonne.

Inventories of aluminium in LME-registered warehouses MALSTX-TOTAL are at 814,275 tonnes, compared with about 2 million tonnes in March last year.

Benchmark aluminium CMAL3 on the LME was up 0.3% at $3,487, in close proximity of the record high of $3,525 hit on Monday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME copper CMCU3 fell 0.5% to $10,012 a tonne, lead CMPB3 inched up 0.1% to $2,412 and tin CMSN3 dipped 0.4% to $45,600. Zinc CMZN3 gained 1.8% to $3,813.5, having earlier hit a peak since October 2021.

* ShFE copper SCFcv1 gained 0.7% to 71,400 yuan a tonne, aluminium SAFcv1 rose 1.2% to 22,910 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 climbed 1.8% to 25,645 yuan, lead SPBcv1 was up 0.2% at 15,615 yuan and tin SSNcv1 was 0.2% higher at 340,480 yuan.

* The Federal Reserve's plan to end the loose money policies used to fight the coronavirus pandemic is facing an unexpectedly early test as the Russian invasion of Ukraine poses new economic and financial risks already being felt in global markets.

($1 = 6.3109 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Rashmi Aich)

