METALS-Most Shanghai base metals slip on strong dollar, weak demand outlook

BEIJING, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Most base metals in Shanghai slid on Wednesday, dragged by a stronger dollar and a bearish demand outlook amid worries about a recession in major economies.

The most-traded October aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SAFcv1 fell 0.7% to 18,275 yuan ($2,628.29) a tonne by 0123 GMT.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange CMAL3 was up 0.3% to $2,267 a tonne, after falling to a 17-month low on Tuesday.

The dollar marched higher after a Tuesday report on the U.S. services industry in August reinforced the view that the economy was not in recession, while the euro and rate-sensitive Japanese yen continued to tumble.

A strong dollar means it is more expensive for non-dollar buyers to buy the commodity.

Meanwhile, worries over global economic growth further clouded metals' demand, outweighing supply concerns spurred by production cuts in Europe.

European smelters have been scrambling in soaring energy prices, with the latest news on Tuesday when France's biggest aluminium smelter Aluminium Dunkerque said it will reduce production by a fifth.

ShFE tin SSNcv1 shed 2% to 175,920 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 lost 1% to 24,035 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 dropped 0.2% at 172,770 yuan a tonne.

ShFE copper SCFcv1 gained 0.3% at 61,110 yuan a tonne, supported by a year-on-year drop of 6.6% in July output from Peru, the world's second largest copper producer.

LME copper CMCU3 was down 0.4% at $7,653 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 held at $3,160.50 a tonne, lead CMPB3 gained 0.1% to $1,895.40 a tonne and tin CMSN was down 0.5% at $21,100 a tonne.

($1 = 6.9532 Chinese yuan)

