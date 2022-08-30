METALS-Most Shanghai base metals slide as supply worries fade

BEIJING, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Prices of most base metals in Shanghai fell on Wednesday as supply concerns eased after power supply resumed in Sichuan province, while weak manufacturing performance in the world's second-largest economy also weighed on sentiment.

The most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 lost 0.6% to 62,030 yuan ($8,972.30) a tonne as of 0153 GMT.

China's southwestern Sichuan province resumed its power supply to industrial and residential usage, and factories there have restarted their production after being ordered to shut down since Aug.15.

ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 fell 1.2% to 18,320 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 shed 1.5% to 191,820 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 dipped 0.1% to 24,900 yuan a tonne, while nickel SNIcv1 rose 3.5% to 170,540 yuan a tonne after hitting an one-month low the day earlier.

Meanwhile, China's factory activity in August contracted for a second straight month amid COVID-19 flare-ups, power rationing and the challenges in its embattled property sector.

The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) edged up to 49.4 in August, from July's 49.0.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 moved up 0.4% to $7,896 a tonne, after a decline from the previous session.

Aluminium CMAL3 was up 0.7% at $2,408 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 gained 0.2% to $3,489, lead CMPB3 dropped 0.2% to $1,984.50, tin CMSN3 declined 0.6% to $23,500.

($1 = 6.9135 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Domonique Patton; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

