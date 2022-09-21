METALS-Most Shanghai base metals rise, but Fed rate hike expectations cap gain

Commodities

Most base metal prices in Shanghai rose on Wednesday, supported by expectations of stronger demand from top consumer China, but concerns of a global economic slowdown lingered ahead of an expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was up 0.1% at 62,550 yuan ($8,879.65) a tonne by 0456 GMT.

Improved operation rates among end-user manufacturers in China are expected to bolster metals demand in September and October.

The commercial hub of Shanghai on Tuesday announced eight infrastructure projects with a total investment of 1.8 trillion yuan, to revive a COVID-impacted economy.

ShFE nickel SNIcv1 gained 1.5% to 197,400 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 rose 2.4% to 182,010 yuan a tonne, while ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 lost 0.8% to 18,580 yuan a tonne, following data on Tuesday that showed global primary aluminium output rose 3.5% in August to 5.89 million tonnes.

However, buyers in the physical market were hesitant to replenish stocks as the Fed rate hike expectations poses downside risks for commodity prices, a metal trader said.

The Fed started a two-day meeting on Tuesday, with rate futures traders pricing in an 83% chance of a 75 basis-point hike and a 17% probability of a 100 bps raise. FEDWATCH

Spot premium for refined copper has declined 20% this week so far to 660 yuan a tonne, as assessed by Shanghai Metals Market. SMM-CU-PND

The U.S. dollar strengthened to a near two-decade high, making it more expensive for holders of other currencies to buy greenback-priced commodities.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 dipped 0.4% to $7,726 a tonne.

LME aluminium CMAL3 slid 0.3% to $2,239.50 a tonne, lead CMPB3 was down 0.2% to $1,876 a tonne, while zinc CMZN3 held at $3,127 a tonne.

($1 = 7.0442 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

