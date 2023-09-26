METALS-Most Shanghai base metals fall on firm dollar, property concern

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Most metals futures were trading lower in Shanghai as a firm dollar and concerns in the Chinese property market weighed on risk sentiment.

The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 declined 0.4% to 67,570 yuan per metric ton by 0403 GMT.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 eased 0.1% to 19,385 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 fell 0.1% to 158,070 yuan, lead SPBcv1 declined 0.6% to 16,765 yuan and tin SSNcv1 dropped 1% to 221,090 yuan.

The dollar stood by 10-month highs against a basket of major currencies, supported by U.S. bond yields scaling 16-year peaks and making greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Meanwhile, a unit of property developer China Evergrande Group 3333.HK said it failed to pay a bond on time, following news that Evergrande was unable to meet the qualifications to issue new notes under its debt restructuring proposal.

The Chinese property sector accounts for a vast amount of metals consumption. Investors and traders had hoped that a recovery in the Chinese real estate market could boost metals demand.

Inventories of copper in LME and SHFE warehouses combined have risen nearly 60% in just two months to 218,065 tons by Friday, putting further pressure on prices.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 edged up 0.1% at $8,155 per metric ton, rebounding slightly from a 0.9% drop in the previous session.

LME aluminium CMAL3 eased 0.1% to $2,232 a ton, nickel CMNI3 rose 0.3% to $19,170, zinc CMZN3 advanced 0.8% to $2,551.50, lead CMPB3 climbed 0.5% to $2,191 and tin CMSN3 increased 0.7% to $26,055.

SHFE zinc SZNcv1 hits 22,055 yuan, its highest since March 30.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1400 US Consumer Confidence Sept

1400 US New Home Sales-Units Sept

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.